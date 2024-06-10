Iraq’s financial revenues surpass $32.1 billion in four months

2024-06-10 21:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Finance revealed on Monday that Iraq’s financial revenues exceeded 42 trillion dinars ($32.1 billion) in four months. Data revealed by Iraq’s Finance Ministry related to the finances of January, February, March, and April for the current fiscal year indicated that oil is still the main resource for Iraq’s […]

