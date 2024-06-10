2024-06-10 23:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Sunday that his government aims to convert at least 40 percent of Iraq’s oil exports into derivatives and refined products. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Chairman of Crescent Petroleum, Hamid Jafar, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement […]

The post Iraq aims to turn 40% of its oil exports into refined products appeared first on Iraqi News.