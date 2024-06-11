Iraq Opens Major Gas Processing Plant at Halfaya

2024-06-11 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani inaugurated a major gas processing project in the Halfaya oilfield in Maysan governorate, with a capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day. Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, stated that the commissioning of the Halfaya gas processing […]

