Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi security forces kill ISIS leader in northern Syria

Iraqi security forces kill ISIS leader in northern Syria

Iraqi security forces kill ISIS leader in northern Syria
Iraqi security forces kill ISIS leader in northern Syria
2024-06-11 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Tuesday that it carried out a security operation in northern Syria, where a leader of the ISIS terrorist group was killed. The INSS mentioned in a statement that the security operation was carried out following intelligence efforts undertaken by INSS security officers to pursue […]

The post Iraqi security forces kill ISIS leader in northern Syria appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links