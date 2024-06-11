Iraqi security forces kill ISIS leader in northern Syria

2024-06-11 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Tuesday that it carried out a security operation in northern Syria, where a leader of the ISIS terrorist group was killed. The INSS mentioned in a statement that the security operation was carried out following intelligence efforts undertaken by INSS security officers to pursue […]

