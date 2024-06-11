Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM takes part in Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza conference

2024-06-11 20:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, reiterated Iraq’s initiative to establish a fund to support Gaza. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a speech he delivered at the Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza conference held in Jordan, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The conference aims to […]

