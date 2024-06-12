Amentum to Build Logistics Hubs in Iraq for $44m

2024-06-12 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. US-based Amentum Services has been awarded a $43,903,867 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to establish and start up two new regional logistics hubs in Iraq, and to provide advise and assist services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Estimated completion date is 9th August, 2027. Amentum was created […]

