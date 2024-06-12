Iraq Hosts meeting on National Climate Investment Plan

2024-06-12 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) hosted the first technical meeting on the National Climate Investment Plan last week, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Dr. Muna Al-Jabri, head of the technical team representing the NIC, affirmed that this meeting is a continuation of the plan's launch, which is part […]

