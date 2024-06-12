Iraq confirms commitment to compensating for surplus oil production

2024-06-12 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed on Wednesday its commitment to compensating for any surplus oil production since the beginning of 2024. The announcement by the Iraqi Oil Ministry comes after sources estimated that Iraq exceeded the quota allocated for May by about 203,000 barrels. The Iraqi Oil Ministry mentioned in a […]

