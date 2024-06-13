Iraq increases gold reserves to over 145 tons, World Gold Council reports

2024-06-13 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The World Gold Council announced Thursday that Iraq has increased its gold holdings to more than 145 tons, enhancing its share of global gold reserves.

According to the Council's latest data for June, Iraq’s gold reserves have reached 145.7 tons, up from 142.6 tons in May.

The Uk-based council noted that Iraq has dropped one place to 31st globally among the 100 countries listed for largest gold reserves. This amount represents 9.8% of Iraq’s total reserves.

The United States remains the world’s largest holder of gold, with reserves amounting to 8,133.5 tons, followed by Germany with 3,352.9 tons, and Italy with 2,451.8 tons. Suriname ranks at the bottom of the list with 1.2 tons.