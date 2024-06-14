Wood Wins $46m Contract with TotalEnergies in Iraq

2024-06-14 10:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Scottish consulting and engineering company Wood has been awarded a new $46 million, three-year contract by TotalEnergies in Iraq. In a press release on Wednesday, Wood said it will provide front-end engineering design (FEED), detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance for the first phase of the Associated Gas Upstream […]

