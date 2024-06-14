2024-06-14 10:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The KRG's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has inaugurated what he described as, "the first joint public-private digital postal service in the Kurdistan Region." "This will improve our postal system and connect our citizens both at home and abroad," he said. The Prime Minister's speech did not specify how this new postal facility […]

