Iraq Seeks to Boost Economic Ties with Lebanon, Syria

2024-06-17 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The head of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haidar Mohammed Makkiya, has met with the Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade, Mr. Amin Salam. During the meeting, Makiya affirmed Iraq's desire to expand cooperation in the investment sector. The NIC chairman stated that the Iraqi government aims to achieve integration in […]

