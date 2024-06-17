Iraq ranks fifth in Turkish real estate purchases in May

2024-06-17 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced that Iraqis ranked fifth among the countries that purchased Turkish real estate last May.

The Institute reported that house sales decreased by 2.4%, with 110,588 houses compared with May 2023.

Most purchased houses are in Istanbul (18,814), Ankara (9,861), and Antalya (6,306).

The report reveals that Russians topped the list of foreign real estate buyers in Turkiye in May, acquiring 437 homes. Iranians secured the second position with 207 homes, followed by Ukraine (171 homes), Germany (104 houses,) Iraq (98 houses), Kazakhstan (95 homes), and Saudi Arabia (65 houses).

Since 2015, Iraqis have topped the list of countries purchasing homes in Turkey. However, they fell to second place after Iran at the beginning of 2021 and to third place since April 2022 due to the Russian dominance in the Turkish real estate market.