Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraq Opens Copper Recycling Plant in Dhi Qar

Iraq Opens Copper Recycling Plant in Dhi Qar

Iraq Opens Copper Recycling Plant in Dhi Qar
Iraq Opens Copper Recycling Plant in Dhi Qar
2024-06-19 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Engineer Khaled Battal Al-Najm, the ministry's Development Advisor, Qaisar Ahmed Al-Hashimi, inaugurated a copper recycling plant in Dhi Qar's General Company for Electrical Industries. This project, in partnership with a private Iraqi company, aims to produce 3,000 tons of copper rods annually. […]

The post Iraq Opens Copper Recycling Plant in Dhi Qar first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links