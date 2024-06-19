2024-06-19 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Engineer Khaled Battal Al-Najm, the ministry's Development Advisor, Qaisar Ahmed Al-Hashimi, inaugurated a copper recycling plant in Dhi Qar's General Company for Electrical Industries. This project, in partnership with a private Iraqi company, aims to produce 3,000 tons of copper rods annually. […]

The post Iraq Opens Copper Recycling Plant in Dhi Qar first appeared on Iraq Business News.