Italian football club Como set to sign Iraqi striker Ali Jasim
2024-06-19 11:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Italian football club Como 1907 has successfully agreed on a deal to sign the talented Iraqi footballer Ali Jasim from Al-Kahrabaa, an Iraqi football club. This news was confirmed by renowned Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reported that Jasim has finalized terms with Como and will officially join the club once […]

