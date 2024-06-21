2024-06-21 13:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Scottish consulting and engineering company Wood, together with joint venture partner Al Majal, an Iraqi oil and gas services company, is developing a new state of the art vocational training centre in Basra. According to a press release from Wookd, the Basra Technical Training Centre will advance training and development opportunities for […]

The post Wood, Al Majal to develop New Training Centre in Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.