2024-06-30 16:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. To meet the requirements of the strategic Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP), the Ministerial Council for Energy has approved recommendation (24054 T) for 2024, as follows: Exemption of the CSSP and its consultancy tender with the Austrian firm ILF Consulting from the contracting methods stipulated in the Government Contracting Execution Instructions (2 […]

The post Desalination Project Procurement Exemptions Approved first appeared on Iraq Business News.