Iraqi PM Announces Development Projects for Adhamiya

2024-07-02 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani announced the launch of several projects aimed at developing the city of Adhamiya in Baghdad, during his visit on Saturday. These projects span various sectors, including traffic management, urban services, electricity, education, healthcare, and heritage conservation. Key initiatives include: Traffic Alleviation: Construction of a new bridge connecting […]

