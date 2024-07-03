Iraq Allocates $229m for Electricity Sector Improvements

2024-07-03 17:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Council of Ministers (Cabinet) has approved an increase in financial allocations for the Ministry of Electricity, amounting to 300 billion dinars [$229 mllion] from the operational budget to cover the following projects: 125 Billion Dinars: For urgent plan projects to alleviate distribution sector bottlenecks, including critical projects, feeders, and substation rehabilitation, […]

