Amnesty International: Domestic Violence in Iraqi Kurdistan

2024-07-03 17:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amnesty International. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Daunting and Dire: Impunity, Underfunded Institutions Undermine Protection of Women and Girls From Domestic Violence in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq The Kurdistan Region of Iraq's (KR-I) authorities are failing to ensure that […]

