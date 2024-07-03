Kurdistan Peshmerga Ministry strengthens ties with Germany for enhanced military support

2024-07-03 21:20:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Peshmerga Ministry has formalized an agreement with the German General Command to secure additional support from the German government. KRG Peshmerga Minister Shorsh Ismail, German Consul General Klaus Dieter Streicher, and Colonel Lars Persikowski, Commander of German Forces in the Kurdistan Region, met to sign this agreement aimed at bolstering the Ministry of Peshmerga’s capabilities. “This agreement marks a significant milestone in enhancing the Peshmerga Ministry’s military capacities and advancing its various departments,” stated Minister Ismail. The meeting’s statement also highlighted discussions on the ongoing reform process, political and military dynamics within the Kurdistan Region,