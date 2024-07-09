Iraqi PM Discusses Cooperation with New Turkish Ambassador

2024-07-09 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani met with Anil Bora Inan, the new Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, on Monday, welcoming him and wishing him success in his duties. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and implementing agreements made during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an's visit to Baghdad last April, which resulted […]

