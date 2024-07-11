2024-07-11 15:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Khaled Battal Al-Najm, met with Russian Minister of Trade and Industry, Anton Alikhanov, on the sidelines of the International Industrial Exhibition in Russia. Held annually since 2010, the International Industrial Exhibition is the main industrial, trade, and export platform in Russia. It is organised by […]

The post Iraqi and Russian Ministers Discuss Industrial Cooperation first appeared on Iraq Business News.