UN Report: Global population to peak at 10.3 billion by 2080s, followed by decline

A new United Nations report projects that the world’s population will increase by over 2 billion in the coming decades, peaking at approximately 10.3 billion in the 2080s. Released on World Population Day, the report predicts a subsequent decline, with the population expected to settle around 10.2 billion by the century’s end. The World Population Prospects 2024 report attributes this earlier-than-expected peak to factors like declining fertility rates in major countries, notably China. China’s population, currently at 1.4 billion, is projected to plummet to 633 million by 2100. Globally, women are having one fewer child on average compared to 1990.