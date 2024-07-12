Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Turkish lira hits record low, Central Bank holds interest rates

Turkish lira hits record low, Central Bank holds interest rates

Turkish lira hits record low Central Bank holds interest rates
Turkish lira hits record low, Central Bank holds interest rates
2024-07-12 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Turkish currency lira hit a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar, despite recent months of relative stability following years of decline.

At 0656 GMT, the currency fell 0.5% to 32.9945 against the dollar, marking an increase from its earlier unprecedented low despite being lower than the closing level on Thursday.

In 2024, the currency has depreciated by over 11% against the dollar, and over 40% since 2023 began.

At its last meeting, the Turkish Central Bank decided to hold interest rates unchanged at 50 percent for the second consecutive month.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links