2024-07-14 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the International Labour Organization (ILO): A holistic approach needed for reforming Iraq's pensions system in line with international labour standards A new policy note from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Labour Organization (ILO) and World Bank presents an overview of the key features of the comprehensive pension reforms in Iraq, including a tax-financed […]

The post "Holistic Approach" needed for Reforming Iraqi Pensions first appeared on Iraq Business News.