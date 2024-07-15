2024-07-15 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani chaired a special meeting on Thursday to review the implementation of Cabinet Decision 320 (2022), which concerns converting agricultural land to residential use. According to a statement from his office, the Prime Minister examined the procedures and instructions taken to implement the decision and addressed […]

The post Iraqi PM pushes Re-Zoning of Agricultural Land to Residential first appeared on Iraq Business News.