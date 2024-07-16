Iraq Resumes WTO Accession Talks After 16-Year Hiatus

2024-07-16 15:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Trade Minister Athir Dawood Al-Ghurairi announced the resumption of preliminary meetings for Iraq's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) after a 16-year pause. The Iraqi negotiation teams have started preparatory meetings at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, preparing for the third working group meeting on Iraq's accession. According to a […]

