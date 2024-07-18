Tender Docs issued for Baghdad Int'l Airport PPP Project

2024-07-18 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Government of Iraq, acting through the Ministry of Transport's General Company for Airports and Air Navigation Administration (GCAAN) as the tender authority, is launching a two-stage public tender to select a private partner to rehabilitate, expand, finance, operate, and maintain Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) under a long-term Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contract. […]

