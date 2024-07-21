Qatar to support Youth Development in Kurdistan Region

2024-07-21 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Foundation, aimed at supporting and enhancing youth skills and training. The agreement was signed at an event to mark the graduation of 4,200 young participants from the inaugural training course in the Kurdistan Region. During the ceremony, […]

