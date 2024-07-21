Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraq Launches Care Units to Strengthen Child Protection

Iraq Launches Care Units to Strengthen Child Protection

Iraq Launches Care Units to Strengthen Child Protection
Iraq Launches Care Units to Strengthen Child Protection
2024-07-21 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From UNICEF: Government of Iraq Launches National and Sub-National Childhood Care Units to Strengthen Child Protection Services Iraq takes a significant stride in safeguarding child rights as the Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA), inaugurates 44 National and Sub-National Childhood Care Units. These units are pivotal in ensuring access to essential […]

The post Iraq Launches Care Units to Strengthen Child Protection first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links