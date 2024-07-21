Iraq Launches Care Units to Strengthen Child Protection

2024-07-21 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

From UNICEF: Government of Iraq Launches National and Sub-National Childhood Care Units to Strengthen Child Protection Services Iraq takes a significant stride in safeguarding child rights as the Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA), inaugurates 44 National and Sub-National Childhood Care Units. These units are pivotal in ensuring access to essential […]

