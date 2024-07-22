Imperial College London signs Agreement with Iraq

2024-07-22 05:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has signed an executive agreement with Imperial College London to advance medical education and training. According to the Ministry, the agreement encompasses various elements, including a fellowship program in the United Kingdom, a master's program in the clinical field, curricula development, innovative learning processes, […]

