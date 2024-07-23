Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and decline in Erbil

2024-07-23 12:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and decreased slightly in Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening ?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded on Monday.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad also steadied, with the selling rate at 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 148,250 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,250.