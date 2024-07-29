Spain signs EUR 1bn Cooperation Agreement with Iraq

2024-07-29 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Spanish Export Credit Agency (CESCE) has signed an agreement with Iraq's Sovereign Guarantees Committee to enhance cooperation between Spain and Iraq. The €1 billion agreement aims to facilitate Spanish companies in executing mutually agreed projects to support the development of Iraq's private industry under CESCE's coverage. The agreement underscores the commitment […]

