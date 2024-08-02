Iraq Extends Deadline for Hospital Management Contracts

2024-08-02 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi government has approved an additional 60-day period to submit letters of guarantee to companies contracted to manage and operate the new hospitals: Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital (492 beds); Imam Al-Mujtaba Hospital in Karbala; and Al-Sayyab Hospital in Basra. This extension is an exception to the Government Contracts Implementation Instructions No. 2 […]

