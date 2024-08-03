2024-08-03 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture has launched a major feed distribution campaign to support affected buffalo breeders who were considering migrating to other areas. This first distribution campaign took place in Muthanna, and will extend to several other southern governorates in the upcoming months. Full statement from the FAO: The Iraqi government, in […]

The post Campaign to Support Buffalo Breeders in Southern Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.