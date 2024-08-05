2024-08-05 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has launched the country's National Development Plan (NDP) 2024-2028. In what the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) describes as "a significant step toward advancing Iraq's development agenda," the plan was a collaboration between the UNDP and Iraq's Ministry of Planning with the support of the United […]

The post Iraq Launches National Development Plan (NDP) 2024-2028 first appeared on Iraq Business News.