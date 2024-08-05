Etihad Credit Insurance signs Iraq Cooperation Agreement

2024-08-05 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, signed a cooperation agreement with the International Development Bank (IDB), the largest banking network in Iraq, to support the 'Xport Xponential' initiative. By signing the agreement, the bank will join the list of partners of the 'Xport Xponential' initiative, launched by ECI […]

