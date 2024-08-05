2024-08-05 13:00:59 - Source: CHANNEL8

Biden Assembles National Security Team Amid Concerns Over Imminent Iranian Attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden will gather his national security team in the Situation Room on Monday to address the latest developments in the Middle East, amid growing concerns that an Iranian attack on Israel is imminent, according to the White House.

Biden is also scheduled to speak with Jordan's King Abdullah, as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.

This call follows a rare visit by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to Iran, as the United States and its allies—including France, Britain, Italy, and Egypt—continue their diplomatic push to de-escalate tensions.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed G7 counterparts that Washington believes Iran could launch an attack on Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. Blinken noted that while the exact timing remains uncertain, an assault could begin as early as Monday.

The G7 issued a statement urging all parties involved to avoid actions that could perpetuate the ongoing cycle of violence and to engage in efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

This heightened alert follows last week's targeted killings of Hezbollah military leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut by an Israeli strike, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Iran has blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s death and has vowed retaliation.

As the US braces for potential conflict, Blinken emphasized the need to pressure Tehran to limit its actions, viewing this as the best strategy to prevent a full-scale regional war.

Both the US and Israel are reportedly uncertain about the form an Iranian attack might take, with officials suggesting Tehran has not yet finalized its plans and may still be coordinating with its regional proxies. Israeli authorities have acknowledged the possibility of casualties and damage.

On Sunday evening, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed Israel’s right to self-defense and the measures being taken by the US to enhance protection for Israel and American forces in the region with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. There was no immediate response from Gallant’s office.