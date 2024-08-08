2024-08-08 14:20:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

Pakistan Refutes Claims of 50,000 Missing Citizens in Iraq, Announces Eased Travel for Pilgrims

Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik, has denied media claims that 50,000 Pakistanis have disappeared in Iraq, as reported by ARY News.

The media reports had alleged the mass disappearance of Pakistani citizens in Iraq, but Minister Salik clarified that his comments were misunderstood, stating, “False and fake news was shared about missing 50,000 Pakistani nationals in Iraq.”

In a separate development, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta have announced several measures to ease travel restrictions and enhance convenience for Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen.

During a high-level meeting on Wednesday, both sides agreed on steps to make the pilgrimage journey smoother and more accessible for thousands of devotees. Notably, Pakistani pilgrims will no longer need to surrender their passports upon arrival in Iraq.

Additionally, it was decided that the Iraqi Embassy would issue visas directly to Pakistani pilgrims, bypassing travel agents, and the quota for Pakistani pilgrims would be increased. These landmark decisions aim to facilitate a more convenient and streamlined travel experience for Pakistani pilgrims.