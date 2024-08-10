2024-08-10 16:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

Iraq Condemns Attack on Gaza School, Calls for International Action

Iraq has strongly condemned the recent attack on the Al-Taba’een school in Gaza, referring to it as "Zionist aggression." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement denouncing the assault on the school located in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, which occurred early Saturday morning.

According to the ministry's statement, the attack led to the tragic loss of over 100 Palestinian lives and left dozens of innocent civilians injured. The statement described the repeated assaults on civilians as a clear violation of international norms and treaties, including international and humanitarian law. It also criticized the "Zionist" entity for disregarding international efforts aimed at ending the violence in Gaza.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry expressed its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and urged the international community, particularly Islamic nations, to take a united and decisive stand against these ongoing atrocities. The ministry emphasized the urgent need for immediate protection for the vulnerable Palestinian population.