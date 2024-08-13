Stock exchanges in Iraq, Egypt sign agreement to increase investment

2024-08-13 21:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) inked a cooperation agreement on Monday to strengthen their investment interactions. The agreement’s main goals will be to foster more collaboration and knowledge exchange in areas including legislative updates, investment awareness, mutual investment, and the shift to a digital economy, according to […]

