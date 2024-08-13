Baghdad, Washington discuss ending the international coalition mission in Iraq

2024-08-13 21:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized the importance of maintaining communication with the United States to end the mission of the international coalition in Iraq. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place on Monday during a phone call with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, when they reviewed the latest regional developments […]

