Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Baghdad, Washington discuss ending the international coalition mission in Iraq

Baghdad, Washington discuss ending the international coalition mission in Iraq

Baghdad Washington discuss ending the international coalition mission in Iraq
Baghdad, Washington discuss ending the international coalition mission in Iraq
2024-08-13 21:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized the importance of maintaining communication with the United States to end the mission of the international coalition in Iraq. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place on Monday during a phone call with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, when they reviewed the latest regional developments […]

The post Baghdad, Washington discuss ending the international coalition mission in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links