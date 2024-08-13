Human Rights Watch raises alarms about thousands in mass graves in Iraq

2024-08-13 23:00:17 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – As the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIS (UNITAD) approaches the end of its term, Human Rights Watch warned on Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of victims of extrajudicial murders remain in the country’s mass graves without identification or justice. Human Rights Watch said in a statement […]

