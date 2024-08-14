2024-08-14 19:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Using a computer program that analyzes the color of the human tongue, many illnesses have been predicted with 98 percent accuracy. Researchers from Iraq and Australia have created a suggested imaging system that may identify COVID-19, diabetes, asthma, stroke, anemia, liver and gallbladder disorders, and a variety of gastrointestinal and vascular problems, […]

The post Iraqi, Australian scientists develop system identifying diseases through tongue color appeared first on Iraqi News.