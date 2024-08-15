Israeli Rabbis Condemn Jewish Prayers at Al-Aqsa Compound Following Far-Right Minister’s Visit

2024-08-15 01:20:38 - Source: CHANNEL8

On Wednesday, five prominent Israeli rabbis issued a strong condemnation of Jewish prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed East Jerusalem, reaffirming that the site remains “strictly forbidden” to Jews. This statement follows a controversial visit by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir. Ben Gvir, accompanied by approximately 3,000 Jewish worshippers, defied a long-standing ban on non-Muslim prayer at the site—known to Jews as the Temple Mount—on Tuesday, drawing widespread international criticism. The Al-Aqsa compound, which holds significant religious and national symbolism, is Islam’s third holiest site and is also revered in Judaism as the location of