Kurdistan Region Presidency condemns Israeli attack on Iran, calling for restraint

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, thePresidency of the Kurdistan Region condemned the recent Israeli attack on Iran,calling for restraint and urging efforts to prevent the escalation and spreadof conflicts and tensions in the region.

In a statement, the Presidency emphasized,“the widening scope of the war and its repercussions threaten the stability ofthe entire region.”

As part of the "Days ofReckoning" operations, Israel launched targeted airstrikes early Saturday,focusing on Iranian military facilities. The strikes came in response to anOctober 1 missile attack from Iran, heightening tensions in the region.

Israeli military spokespersonAvichay Adraee stated that Israeli forces conducted a "precision assaulton military objectives across multiple areas in Iran," confirming that"all Israeli jets safely returned to base." The strikes, according toAdraee, were aimed at missile production sites linked to recent rocket attackson Israel, identifying these facilities as an "immediate and directthreat."

Iran’s state-run agency IRNAreported that facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces were struck,causing "limited damage," while noting that Iranian air defensesintercepted parts of the assault.