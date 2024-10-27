Kurdish PM Barzani with Iraqi Advisor Al-Araji: Joint cooperation to confront

2024-10-27 15:10:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, MasrourBarzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, met with Iraq’s NationalSecurity Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, to discuss the latest developments regardingthe general situation in Iraq.

According to a statement issued bythe Regional Government, “During the meeting, Al-Araji congratulated Barzani onthe successful sixth term elections of the Kurdistan Parliament.”

Both sides agreed on the importanceof enhancing coordination and joint cooperation between the Regional andfederal governments to “confront risks and address terrorist threats, ensuringthe security and stability of the Region and Iraq.”

Earlier today, upon the direction ofthe Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Al-Arajiarrived in Erbil, the Region's capital, where he was welcomed by the Region'sInterior Minister, Rebar Ahmed.