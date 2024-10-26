KDP declares “No Veto” against any individual or party in KRG formation

2024-10-26 21:45:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Saturday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) highlighted the necessity ofsafeguarding the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional status, stressing theimportance of forming a new inclusive government.

This stancecame during a central committee meeting chaired by Kurdish leader MasoudBarzani in Erbil, according to a statement.

Thestatement noted, “The meeting thoroughly discussed the post-ratification phaseof the final election results and the legal steps needed to establish the nextgovernment and legitimate institutions within the region.”

The KDPreaffirmed that, as previously stated by Leader Barzani and the party’spolitical bureau, “To protect the paramount national and patriotic interestsand to safeguard the constitutional status of the region, the KDP does notplace a veto on any person or party.”

The partyemphasized that its priority at this stage is “the protection of the Region’sstatus, the establishment of a unified and inclusive government, thesafeguarding of the rights and freedoms of the Kurdish people, and the serviceof citizens. To this end, the central committee has authorized the politicalbureau to prepare an appropriate program and take the necessary steps.”

Thepreliminary results of the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections reveal areshaped political landscape, marking a critical juncture for the Region, withexpectations for a new government capable of addressing economic, political,and social issues while maintaining Regional stability.

With theannouncement of preliminary results from the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentaryelections, the political landscape is beginning to take shape.

TheKurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party with 39seats, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 23 seats, andthe New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadeed-NGM) securing 15 seats.

According tothe Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the KDP’s 39 seats, whilesecuring first place, mark a loss of six seats compared to the 2018 elections,where it won 45. The PUK, on the other hand, gained two seats from its previoustotal of 21. NGM saw the largest increase, gaining seven seats compared to itsprevious eight, now holding 15.

Despite theoptimistic tone of President Nechirvan Barzani about the formation of the newgovernment, the path may be challenging, as no party secured the 51-seatmajority needed.

The KDP,with 39 seats, will need to form a coalition, likely with its traditional ally,the PUK. Together, their combined 62 seats would allow them to form agovernment. However, the presence of a sizable opposition bloc could complicatenegotiations, requiring delicate political maneuvering to achieve consensus.