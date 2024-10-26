Kurdish President Barzani extends condolences to Yazidi community following passing of Prince's cousin

2024-10-26 20:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, NechirvanBarzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, extended his condolences uponthe passing of Yazidi Prince Hazim Tahsin Beg’s cousin.

"I extend my condolences to thefamily and relatives of Ms. Suzan Mirza Beg and to the Yazidi community,” PresidentBarzani stated. “We pray that God grants her soul peace and provides patienceand solace to all.”